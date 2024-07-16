Former U.S. President Donald Trump tapped J.D. Vance as his running mate, elevating to the Republican presidential ticket a venture capitalist-turned-senator whose embrace of populist politics garnered national attention and made him a rising star in the party.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump said, making the announcement Monday on his Truth Social platform as the Republican National Convention began in Milwaukee.

The announcement comes days after a failed assassination attempt upended what had already been a chaotic presidential contest.