Former U.S. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, since an assassination attempt — with a large white bandage covering the right ear that a bullet pierced — as Republicans gathered to nominate him as their presidential nominee for the third time in the last eight years.

Trump entered Fiserv Forum on Monday to a standing ovation that lasted several minutes, during the Republican National Committee’s convention.

He walked to a box near his family and stood next to U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, whom he tapped earlier in the day as his 2024 running mate.