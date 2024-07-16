Major Silicon Valley investors hailed Donald Trump’s choice of Ohio senator and former venture capitalist J.D. Vance as his running mate, a move that puts the technology industry closer to center stage in Washington if the former president takes the White House in November's presidential election.

Elon Musk called the decision a "great choice” and said the lineup "resounds with victory” on X, the social platform he owns. David Sacks, an investor and Trump supporter scheduled to speak at the GOP convention on Monday night, called Vance an "American patriot” in a post.

And at Founders Fund, a venture capital firm backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, partner Delian Asparouhov summed up the mood of many in his orbit, posting: "IT’S JD VANCE. WE HAVE A FORMER TECH VC IN THE WHITE HOUSE. GREATEST COUNTRY ON EARTH BABY.”