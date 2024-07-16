Elon Musk is pledging to pour $45 million a month into a pro-Donald Trump political group, a move that would flood the Republican nominee’s reelection effort with cash through the November U.S. presidential election.

Musk’s planned cash infusion could help build Trump’s fundraising advantage over President Joe Biden, who has suffered from a donor revolt in recent weeks, with some calling for him to step aside for a new nominee. The billionaire entrepreneur endorsed Trump in a post on his social media platform, X, after the former president was wounded while addressing a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

Palantir’s Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss are among other big donors to the group — America PAC — which is working to reach out to voters to convince them to show up to the polls in November.