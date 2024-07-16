Israel struck the southern and central Gaza Strip on Monday to put more pressure on Hamas, following a weekend strike targeting the militant group's leadership that killed scores of Palestinians who had sought shelter in a makeshift camp.

Two days after the Israeli strike turned a crowded swathe of Mawasi near the Mediterranean coast into a charred wasteland littered with burning cars and mangled bodies, displaced survivors said they had no idea where they should go next.

"Those moments as the ground shook underneath my feet and the dust and sand rose to the sky and I saw dismembered bodies — was like nothing I have seen in my life," said Aya Mohammad, 30, a market seller in Mawasi, said via a text message. "Where to go is what everybody asks, and no one has the answer."