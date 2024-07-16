A top Dutch technical university that is a key feeder for ASML talent has been caught in the crosshairs of the U.S.-China chip war as Washington seeks to limit Beijing’s ability to produce semiconductors.

"I always get questions from Americans about Chinese students,” said Robert-Jan Smits, the president of the Eindhoven University of Technology, which is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from ASML’s global headquarters.

Last year, the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands queried him about the large number of students from China, Smits said in a recent interview at his office.