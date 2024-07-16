The Japanese government sought understanding Monday for the restart of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding's (Tepco) Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture.

At a meeting held in the city of Nagaoka in the prefecture, an official from the industry ministry said, "There must be no problem (in the supply of) energy that support the economy," asking participants for understanding on the use of nuclear energy for power generation.

The meeting was held by the prefectural government at the request of the ministry, to give local residents an opportunity to hear directly from the central government about the planned reactivation of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa reactor. About 120 locals joined the session in person or online.