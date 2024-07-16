Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said Tuesday that it has completed the third round of its discharges of tritium-containing treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea in fiscal 2024.

Tepco plans four more rounds for the year ending in March 2025, aiming to release 54,600 tons of treated water in total for the year. The next round is expected to begin as early as this month.

In the third round from June 28, about 7,800 tons were discharged from a point about 1 kilometer offshore from the plant through an underwater tunnel after being diluted with seawater.

Since Tepco began the water releases in August last year, levels of tritium, a radioactive substance, in seawater and fishery products monitored by Tepco and the Japanese government have been far below government-set standards.