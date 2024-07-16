Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito reaffirmed on Tuesday that he would not resign following the unexpected death of an official who had accused him of power harassment.

Saito said during a news conference that he considers it his responsibility to consistently move forward with his duties and that there is no hesitation in his decision to stay on as governor.

In documents distributed to several prefectural assembly members in March, the deceased male official alleged that Saito had harassed his subordinates.