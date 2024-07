Israel's government on Sunday approved a plan to temporarily extend compulsory military service for men to 36 months, up from 32, as the war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip strains manpower.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the government had endorsed the measure, which will now go to parliament for approval.

Should it pass, the 36-month service will be effective immediately, for a period of five years, according to a copy of the bill posted online.