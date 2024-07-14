The Kremlin said it views the results of last week’s NATO summit as "threatening” for Russia and signaling no grounds to start talks to end the war in Ukraine.

"The alliance is demonstrating its determination to remain an enemy for us,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a prerecorded interview on state TV with reporter Pavel Zarubin published on Telegram.

Ukraine’s potential NATO membership has been among the rationales offered by Russia for its "special military operation” — the invasion in February 2022 planned to last days or weeks that’s now grinding through its third year.