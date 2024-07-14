Canada has done a detailed mapping of what it says are covert Chinese police operations within its borders and wants to explore a response with Group of Seven allies to a challenge faced by several nations.

The issue of Beijing allegedly setting up unofficial "police stations” in Western democracies — to monitor and intimidate members of the Chinese diaspora — has become a growing concern. Canada, the U.S., Italy, Germany and the U.K. have all grappled with the problem.

Ottawa is expected to share its findings with the G7 in the coming weeks and wants to explore a coordinated response, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet public.