Israel conducted a major airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday morning that it said had targeted a top Hamas military commander who is considered one of the architects of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to six senior Israeli officials.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 90 people had been killed in the assault, half of them women and children, and 300 wounded.

The commander targeted in the attack, Mohammed Deif, is the leader of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing. He is the second-most senior Hamas figure in Gaza, after its leader in the territory, Yahya Sinwar.