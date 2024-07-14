Unable to get married legally in Japan, LGBTQ couples are celebrating their special bond by donning traditional kimonos and fashionable formal wear for elaborate "photo weddings."

But these carefully choreographed images are often kept hidden in this conservative society where many LGBTQ people say they face prejudice and stigma, even from their own families.

Reuters spent eight months documenting photo weddings by studio Onestyle in Tokyo and neighboring Yokohama. The couples spoke and allowed their pictures to be taken on condition their identities were protected due to concerns they may face discrimination.