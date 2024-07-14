The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) is facing a dilemma over its cooperative relationship with the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) ahead of an upcoming general election.

The Japanese Trade Union Confederation — also known as Rengo and a key support group for the CDP — and the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), which has the same predecessor as the CDP, have repeatedly called on the CDP to abandon its election cooperation with the JCP. The demands were made again after Renho, a former lawmaker supported by the CDP, lost in the July 7 Tokyo gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, many in the party oppose such a move. A senior member has argued that "cutting ties with the JCP would only benefit the Liberal Democratic Party."