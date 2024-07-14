Japan's Children and Families Agency has begun discussions on details of the planned program to make day care services available for all infants regardless of whether their parents are working or not, sources said.

Under the program, set to be fully launched as early as fiscal 2025, day care services will be available for a certain amount of time for all children aged 6 months to 2 years who do not attend nursery schools.

An expert panel will discuss details such as the maximum usage time, usage fees and subsidy rate for facilities participating in the program. An interim report on the outcome of discussions will be released by around December.