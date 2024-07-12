Lakshman Yeme saw firsthand what happens when foreign funds are cut off under laws the Indian government says are meant to crack down on corruption but that critics say hurt the poorest most.

Yeme works as a doctor at a hospital in Anjanwel in the coastal region of Maharashtra, and for years, he toiled almost alone in a poorly equipped, nearly empty building.

Three years ago, the Bombay Sarvodaya Friendship Center (BSFC), a Mumbai-based NGO, came to his rescue, building an operating theater, paying for extra staff and subsidizing surgeries.