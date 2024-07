The Israeli military acknowledged Thursday it had "failed" a kibbutz where more than 100 people died during Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks after an internal probe found serious flaws in troops' conduct.

Kibbutz Beeri saw one of the fiercest battles of the Hamas incursion into southern Israel with hundreds of militants and troops fighting for control for nearly 24 hours.

It was also one of the most controversial, with the inhabitants saying the army took too long to intervene.