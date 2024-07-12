Myanmar's military regime on Thursday indicted a Japanese businessman who was detained late last month over an alleged illegal practice linked to rice sales, diplomatic sources said.

The first hearing in the case against Hiroshi Kasamatsu, a 53-year-old employee of Japanese retailer Aeon, was held Thursday at a court in Yangon, the Southeast Asian country's largest city, people familiar with the matter said.

It is unclear when a ruling will be handed down. If convicted, Kasamatsu could face between six months and three years behind bars.

The Japanese government has called on the junta to swiftly release Kasamatsu, but he remains in detainment.

Kasamatsu is head of the product department at Aeon's supermarket joint venture in Myanmar. He was apprehended by police on June 30 over allegedly selling rice at prices higher than levels set by authorities.

Myanmar has experienced economic turmoil amid fighting between the junta and resistance forces since the military coup in 2021. Prices of rice and other goods have gone up as a result, prompting authorities to strengthen their control such as by cracking down on businesses.

The latest moves showed that Japanese companies are not exempt from such crackdowns, highlighting the risks of continuing business in Myanmar.