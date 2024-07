The domes and spires of Myanmar's temple city of Bagan mark an island of calm in the country's raging civil war, but with conflict keeping tourists away locals are struggling to make ends meet.

The UNESCO world heritage site on the banks of the Ayeyarwady River became a travel showpiece after decades of military rule were relaxed in 2011.

Myanmar became popular with travelers seeking a destination away from the well-trodden backpacker haunts of Southeast Asia.