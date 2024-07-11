Tokyo police have arrested two Vietnamese nationals for allegedly stealing high-end sports bicycles in the latest case of a string of expensive bicycle thefts for the purpose of selling them in Vietnam, police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Vu Quang Quyen, 33, and Bui Duy Cong, 31, both of whom admitted to the charges.

They are suspected of stealing two sports bicycles made by major brands Merida and Bianchi from the premises of a 34-year-old man's home in Tokyo's Toshima Ward at around 4 a.m. on July 2. The bicycles had been given to the man by his wife for his birthday.