Oleh Holubchenko's team was in the middle of surgery on 5-month-old Taras when an explosive wave sent the medics flying across the room.

Shards of glass tore into Holubchenko's back and his colleague Ihor Kolodka's face. The baby remained in place on the table, surrounded by shattered equipment and five bleeding adults.

"Is everyone alive?" Holubchenko recalls shouting.