Plaintiffs in lawsuits over forced sterilizations conducted under the now-defunct eugenic protection law called on a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers to not repeat the mistake of the law and to promptly resolve the issue, during a hearing on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs were awarded damages in a Supreme Court ruling on July 3 that found the old law unconstitutional and acknowledged the government's liability,

Three people, including two plaintiffs who underwent forced sterilizations, attended the hearing by the lawmaker group, chaired by Norihisa Tamura, executive acting chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council.