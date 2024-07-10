The Defense Ministry has been grappling with multiple scandals involving the Self-Defense Forces in recent days — including the mishandling of classified information, charges of power harassment and alleged cozy ties with contractors — just as it seeks to build up Japan’s defense capabilities and craft a fighting force appealing to new recruits.

The ministry is expected to take disciplinary action against SDF members and senior officials involved in the harassment and secret information cases, possibly as early as this week, but it will also have to deal with two other scandals that have garnered headlines recently.

Allegations have emerged that Kawasaki Heavy Industries used slush funds generated via fictitious transactions with subcontractors to provide goods and gift vouchers to wine and dine Maritime Self-Defense Force members over submarine repair contracts.