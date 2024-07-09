NATO is helping finance a project aimed at finding ways to keep the internet running should subsea cables shuttling civilian and military communications across European waters come under attack.

Researchers, who include academics from the U.S., Iceland, Sweden and Switzerland, say they want to develop a way to seamlessly reroute internet traffic from subsea cables to satellite systems in the event of sabotage or a natural disaster.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Science for Peace and Security Program has approved a grant of as much as €400,000 ($433,600) for the $2.5 million project, and research institutions are providing in-kind contributions, documents Bloomberg has seen show.