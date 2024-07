Riding donkey carts, bicycles or on foot, thousands of Palestinians fled Gaza City on Monday, after Israel issued a third evacuation warning for the city where intense fighting took place.

Civilians have now been ordered out of the majority of the Gaza Strip's largest city, where thousands of families had sought shelter from fighting in other parts of the war-stricken territory.

"Where do we go now?" asked Abdullah Khammash, who described how he left his latest refuge at 3:00 am.