At 75, Galiche Buwa has lived through civil wars, famine and natural disasters, but the South Sudanese widowed mother of four always managed to get by, thanks to her grocery business.

Now, however, even that standby is on shaky ground, as the oil-dependent nation's economy reels from revenue losses following the rupture of a key pipeline in its war-torn neighbour Sudan in February.

The damaged pipeline was crucial for transporting South Sudan's crude oil abroad, with petroleum exports traditionally accounting for about 90% of the impoverished country's GDP.