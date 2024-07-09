Japan should immediately dismantle structural discrimination and inequality stemming from social norms, a member of the U.N. Human Rights Council's Working Group on Business and Human Rights said in a recent interview in Tokyo.

Structural discrimination and inequality that stems from harmful social and gender norms are "something that needs to be dismantled as soon as possible," Pichamon Yeophantong said.

She also stressed the importance of "having a safe and respectful work environment" to keep employees motivated.