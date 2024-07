Two years after the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the city of Nara, the date for the first hearing of a trial of his alleged killer has not been set yet.

Pretrial proceedings are still underway at Nara District Court, with attorneys for the 43-year-old accused shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami, saying that the trial will probably not begin this year.

Pretrial conferences have been held on four occasions so far.