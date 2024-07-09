Tokyo police have arrested a 51-year-old Iranian man on suspicion of attacking a cash transport vehicle and stealing some ¥100 million in a western Tokyo suburb in October 2001, police said Monday.

The man, Teimoori Sijani Mohsen, is also charged with injuring a security guard in the shooting robbery in the city of Kodaira, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said, adding he has denied the charges.

Mohsen was arrested by the police the day after being taken into custody when re-entering Japan with a fake French passport at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture on Saturday.

He is suspected of firing three shots on a street in the city on the afternoon of Oct. 3, 2001, breaking the right leg of the security guard in his 50s, and stealing six bags containing a total of ¥102.2 million in cash and checks from the vehicle parked in front of an agricultural cooperative bank branch.

The suspect was deported five days after the incident for overstaying in Japan. He was placed on a wanted list along with another Iranian man after their involvement emerged.

Investigative sources said three people were involved in the attack and that Mohsen is the second suspect arrested on the direct robbery charges after a man also from Iran who was nabbed in January 2002. Besides, the police have arrested two more Iranians, for allegedly keeping the stolen cash.