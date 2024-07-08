Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, state media reported, in a visit the European leader has branded as a "peace mission 3.0" after recent trips to Moscow and Kyiv.

The unannounced visit comes a day before NATO is due to hold a summit to mark its 75th anniversary, with setbacks in Ukraine set to dominate discussions, and follows Orban's surprise trips to Russia and Ukraine in the past week.

Orban, the friendliest EU leader toward Moscow, held talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday about the war in Ukraine during a trip criticized by both Kyiv and the EU, which said it threatened to undermine the bloc's stance on the conflict.