One moment you’re shaking hands with Elmo in a town hall, the next you’re on the world’s biggest stage bearing the weight of the liberal order on your shoulders.

Keir Starmer — who’s spent the last six weeks campaigning under the one-word banner of ‘change’ — is about to discover how in politics, it can come at you fast.

No one around the new U.K. prime minister would claim his victory on Thursday came as a surprise. But the fact that he’s going to show up at the annual summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) just days later as the strongest leader in the room owes partly to the pace of events beyond his control.