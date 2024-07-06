Keir Starmer set to work as Britain's new leader Friday, speaking with world leaders and appointing his ministerial team after his Labour party's landslide general election victory ended 14 years of Conservative rule.

Starmer named Rachel Reeves the U.K.'s first female finance minister and appointed David Lammy as foreign secretary following his election win to become center-left Labour's first prime minister since Gordon Brown in 2010.

Flag-waving crowds of cheering Labour activists lined Downing Street as Starmer pledged to "rebuild" the U.K. after head of state King Charles III invited him to form a government during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.