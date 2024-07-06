Cost projections have grown once again for the U.S. Air Force’s new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with the program now expected to cost taxpayers $141 billion, or 81% more than forecast four years ago.

A fresh review has concluded that costs for the Sentinel may increase to as much as $214 million per missile when calculated in 2020 dollars, up from $118 million each, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person asked not to be identified discussing a projection that has yet to be made public.

It’s the latest black eye for the missile program, which is being managed by Northrop Grumman to replace the 1970s-era Minuteman. The Sentinel is a key element of the effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear force and counter growing arsenals held by Russia and China, but its cost projections have steadily grown.