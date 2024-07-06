The low-profile moderate Masoud Pezeshkian, who has pledged to open Iran to the world and deliver freedoms its people have yearned for, has won the country's run-off presidential vote, the interior ministry said Saturday.

"By gaining majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," it said.

The participation was around 50% in a tight race between Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, a staunch advocate of deepening ties with Russia and China.