Kyiv and its Western allies hit out at Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted him in Moscow for talks on the Ukraine conflict.

Putin told Orban, Russia's closest EU ally, that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from regions that Moscow has annexed if it wants peace.

But Kyiv was "not ready to drop the idea of waging war until a victorious end," he added, calling the talks at the Kremlin a "really useful, frank conversation" on the conflict.