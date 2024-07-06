The Japanese government plans to share weather observation data with Pacific island countries and regions to help them improve measures against disasters, informed sources have said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce the plan at the July 16-18 summit in Tokyo with Pacific island leaders as part of Japan's efforts to counter China's growing influence in the region, according to the sources.

The Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM) is expected to adopt a joint statement calling for broad cooperation, including on security.