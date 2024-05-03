The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering expanding the scope of fundraising party ticket buyers whose names must be disclosed through a revision to the political funds control law, sources said Thursday.

Specifically, the LDP is examining the idea of lowering the threshold for the mandatory disclosure from ¥200,000 per buyer per fundraising party at present, following a request from its junior coalition partner, Komeito, a senior LDP member said.

The LDP is also considering the possibility of requiring lawmakers to disclose how they used ¥1 million in allowances they receive monthly to help cover the costs of their research, public relations and other activities as a lawmaker.

The party, which had shown reluctance about such changes, changed its stance after the largest opposition party Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan won all of Sunday's three by-elections of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The LDP aims to accelerate its talks with Komeito after the country's Golden Week holiday period through Monday to decide the ruling camp's proposal for a political funds control law revision as soon as possible.

Such a revision is being considered amid a public outcry over a high-profile scandal involving LDP factions in which fundraising party revenues were kicked back to some faction members.