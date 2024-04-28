Hamas released a video Saturday showing two hostages alive as it studied Israel’s latest proposal for a cease-fire, in an apparent bid to increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call off a major offensive that would deepen the war in Gaza.

The Palestinian militant group’s military wing posted a video showing American Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, 64, and Israeli Omri Miran, 47, who spoke briefly in the video.

Israel’s offer of a cease-fire in exchange for the release of hostages is in response to the group’s position delivered to mediators on April 13, senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya said in a statement. The group will submit a response once it’s finished studying it, he said, offering no specific timeline.