Under strobing lights, a vessel carrying Taiwanese air force lieutenants plunged into an indoor pool with roiling water on Wednesday — simulating adverse weather conditions to train military personnel on survival skills in the event of a crash.

Self-ruled Taiwan faces increasing pressures from China — which claims the island as its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under Beijing's control.

Taiwan's air force held exercises Wednesday at a training center in the southern city of Kaohsiung, focusing on underwater escape and parachute rescue.