More than 25 years ago, O.J. Simpson was found liable in civil court for the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, her friend, and was ordered to pay more than $33 million to their families.

They have yet to recover the damages.

While it is still unclear where things stand with the Brown Simpson family, the Goldman family said its pursuit will not end despite Simpson's recent death. David Cook, a lawyer for Fred Goldman, Ronald’s father, said in an interview after the death that he could not elaborate on their plans to acquire the money, but that "the judgment will be pursued as before.” In a previous email, Cook said that Simpson "died without penance.” Goldman could not be reached for comment.