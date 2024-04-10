Taiwan's annual war games this year will practice "kill" zones at sea to break a blockade and simulate a scenario where China suddenly turns one of its regular drills around the island into an actual attack, the Defense Ministry has said.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, has been staging regular exercises around the island for the past four years, to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's claim of sovereignty, despite Taiwan's strong objections.

Taiwan starts its main annual Han Kuang exercises this month with table top drills, extended from a more usual five days to eight given the number of scenarios to be included, followed in July by actual combat exercises, the ministry said Tuesday.