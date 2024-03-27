Two fatal cases were reported in Japan on Tuesday involving users of a supplement containing beni kо̄ji red fermented rice made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, which is based in the western city of Osaka.

The drugmaker said a person who bought the supplement for about three years starting in April 2021 died of kidney disease last month. The company plans to announce details of the other case on Wednesday.

The company is investigating a possible link between the consumption of the supplement and the deaths. They are the first known deaths suspected to be linked to the supplement.