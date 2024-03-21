In a rare move, the president and a former executive of Ohkawara Kakohki, a spray dryer manufacturer based in Yokohama, have decided to file a criminal complaint against the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's Public Safety Department for alleged destruction of evidence.

Their lawyer, Tsuyoshi Takada, said on Thursday that the complainants hope to kick-start an internal investigation into the department’s misconduct, which included a false arrest and falsifying evidence.

He said that they will bring new evidence pertaining to the case to the No. 2 Investigation Division.