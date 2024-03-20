A South Korean-flagged chemical tanker that had been anchored off the coast of Mutsure Island in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, capsized on Wednesday, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The crew of the 870-ton tanker, Keoyoung Sun, requested assistance at around 7:05 a.m., reporting that the vessel was tilting over.

According to the coast guard, six foreign crew members have been rescued and they are searching for the missing five members.

The tanker carried some 980 metric tons of acrylic acid and a crew of 11 — eight Indonesians, two South Koreans and one Chinese.

A local weather observatory was issuing warnings for strong wind and high waves as of 7 a.m.