The government said Thursday it will provide the International Atomic Energy Agency with about €18.5 million ($20 million) and affirmed with visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi its commitment to continue cooperating over the release of treated radioactive water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

Grossi visited Japan this week for the first time since the country began releasing the wastewater into the Pacific Ocean in August last year, a process which has also been monitored by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

During talks with the IAEA director-general in Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to continue to work with the IAEA and "broaden the international community's understanding" on the water discharge "with a high level of transparency," according to the government.