Visitors to Hokkaido's Niseko mountain resort will be liable to pay up to ¥2,000 ($14) per night on hotel and minpaku private lodging stays under a new accommodation tax program approved Tuesday by the internal affairs minister.

The nonstatutory tax approved by Takeaki Matsumoto is set to be introduced in the popular ski spot from November. It is expected to generate ¥162 million annually in revenue for the local government, with the funds to be allocated to improving local transportation and other measures to improve tourism.

Visitors will be required to pay between ¥100 to ¥2,000 per night based on their nightly room charge, which is divided into five brackets starting from less than ¥5,001 to ¥100,000 and over per person. School-related trips will be exempt from the tax.

Given the increase in foreign tourists, the town of Niseko had originally planned to introduce a fixed-rate tax that would collect 2% of the room charge, but changed strategy in consideration of the administrative burden on operators.

Accommodation taxes have already been introduced in Tokyo as well as Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures, and six municipalities including Nagasaki, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.