Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told lawmakers Wednesday that revising rules to allow the export of next-generation fighter jets Tokyo is seeking to build with Britain and Italy would help create a “favorable security environment” for Japan — part of a push by the government to secure public understanding and the backing of ruling bloc partner Komeito.

Kishida’s remarks before the Upper House budget committee come as his Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito look to ease regulations on the export of the jointly built fighter to third countries ahead of trilateral talks on the aircraft later this month.

“In order to realize a next-generation fighter aircraft with the performance required for Japan's defense, I believe that it is necessary for the success of the international joint development program to have a system that allows for its direct transfer to third countries,” Kishida said.