Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina, according to the Associated Press, delivering a blow to rival Nikki Haley in her home state as the former president continues his sweep of the 2024 nominating contests.

AP called the race right after polls closed. Trump’s victory solidifies his path to the GOP nomination ahead of Super Tuesday, where he is leading in state polls. He has sought to quickly wrap up the nomination as he faces a flurry of legal troubles and pivot to a rematch with President Joe Biden.

Haley has vowed to stay in the race regardless of the outcome in South Carolina.