As Ukraine enters a third year of fighting to repel Russian invaders, the United States-led strategy of supporting Kyiv for “as long as it takes” is approaching a fork in the road.

Amid political wrangling and growing fatigue over continued support for Ukraine, there are growing indications that the once-durable coalition of partners backing Kyiv’s war effort is crumbling — an ominous portent for Japan.

This is raising doubts about American reliability, experts say — not just about where the United States spends money, but also about whether it sticks by its word.